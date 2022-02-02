New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, RTT News reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,726. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Get New York Times alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New York Times stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.