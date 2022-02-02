Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 8.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 55,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,780,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

