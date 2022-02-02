Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,561 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,582. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

