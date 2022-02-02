Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,001 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.