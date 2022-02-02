Minerva Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

In other ARCA biopharma news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.