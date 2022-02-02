$0.41 EPS Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.
