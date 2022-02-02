$0.41 EPS Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.