Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 26,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,791. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17.

BTTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 21,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283 over the last ninety days.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

