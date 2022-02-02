CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 45,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,091. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 27.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 412,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

