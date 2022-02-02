Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,732. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.