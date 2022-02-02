Analyzing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.02 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.54 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

