Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. State Auto Financial makes up 1.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,314. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

