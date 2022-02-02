Starboard Value LP Invests $343.19 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,598,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,189,000. Huntsman makes up about 6.3% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 0.05% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 9,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

