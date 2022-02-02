Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,100. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

