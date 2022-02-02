Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

