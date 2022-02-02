Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 6,340 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 3.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.30% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,640. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

