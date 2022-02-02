Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,376,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

