Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,376,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
