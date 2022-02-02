The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas."

Separately, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TCS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 27,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,850. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

