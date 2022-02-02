Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Curis makes up about 1.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Curis worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.