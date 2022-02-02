Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Zymeworks worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,847. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.