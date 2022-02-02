Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,772 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

