Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Upwork has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

