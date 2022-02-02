NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.74. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,997. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.