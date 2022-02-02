ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,230 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.