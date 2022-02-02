S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,390. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

