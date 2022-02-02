IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stake Reduced by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for about 44.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 54.75% of IES worth $521,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IES by 18.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 659.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.33%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

