Gendell Jeffrey L Grows Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 200.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up 1.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. Analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

