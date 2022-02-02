NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for about 0.7% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Celanese worth $38,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $122.03 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

