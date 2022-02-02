Gendell Jeffrey L Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.46% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NCBS opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

