Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $9,546,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $11,529,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $35,328,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $532,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ML stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.