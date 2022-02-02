Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.50. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

