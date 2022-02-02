Castle Hook Partners LP Has $35.39 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,590 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal accounts for 1.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.12% of ArcelorMittal worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.
Several research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
