Castle Hook Partners LP Has $35.39 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,590 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal accounts for 1.3% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.12% of ArcelorMittal worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

