259,576 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 259,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,000. Lennar accounts for 0.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 39.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

