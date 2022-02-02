Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stake Trimmed by Versant Venture Management LLC

Versant Venture Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,744 shares during the period. Gritstone bio makes up about 17.9% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Gritstone bio worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

