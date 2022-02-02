Falcon Edge Capital LP Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,182,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,657,000. E2open Parent comprises 1.9% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.73% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

