JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $98.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 133,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.