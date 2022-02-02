Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

