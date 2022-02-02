Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,923 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $594.38 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

