EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is Granby Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Granby Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 129,291 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 4.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of EQT worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.