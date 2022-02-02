Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,826 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.