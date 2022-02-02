Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $110,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 47,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

