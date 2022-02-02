Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,918,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

