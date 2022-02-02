Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,220,977 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Cannae worth $64,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNNE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

