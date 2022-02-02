Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 206,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 206,324 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 553,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

