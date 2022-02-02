Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.60 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,804,000 after buying an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

