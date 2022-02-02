Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 14,189 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in NetEase by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.