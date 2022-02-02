iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

IBTD remained flat at $$25.35 during trading on Wednesday. 24,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,314. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47.

