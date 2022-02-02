Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

