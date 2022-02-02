Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

