179,839 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.