Smead Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. AMERCO comprises about 2.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $76,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $604.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $690.27 and a 200 day moving average of $678.65. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $470.01 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

